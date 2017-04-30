DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:15 P.M.) – Another offensive staged by the Islamic State on Army positions in the eastern Province of Deir Ezzor has been repelled amid battles that killed dozens.

A Syrian military source said that 12 ISIS jihadists were killed, their technical vehicle destroyed while attempting to infiltrate into the government-held areas of the city.

In the west flanks of the besieged city, the government forces neutralised 7 militants from the Islamic State, totally obliterating 3 barricades near the Panorama Roundabout.

“A 50 meters long tunnel has been discovered and later detonated by our troops in the Sina’a District. There is no way for the VBIEDs to sneak into our positions now,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the Syrian fighter jets conducted several airstrikes against ISIS points in Thardah Mountain and nearby hilltops in the southern outskirts of the city.