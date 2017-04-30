Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has finally announced its willingness to send a team experts to Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun in order to investigate the rumoured chemical attack that is claimed to have occurred on the 4th of April .

For the time being, the organization claims that those responsible for the incident cannot be determined and thus an investigation is needed.

According to TASS agency, Ahmet Üzümcü , head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, confirmed that the organisation is ready to send a team of experts and volunteers to Khan Sheikhoun, Syria.

He, however, pointed out that there could be some complications regarding the process as the affected area is under control of various “armed opposition groups” and that an agreement with these groups shall be reached first in order to be able to work under safe conditions.

It shall be noted that during a session which was held last week, majority of the OPCW member states rejected the Russian and Iranian proposal about sending a team of independent experts who would carry out a prompt and thorough investigation in regards to the Khan Sheikhoun incident.

On the 4th of April, the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idleb province (which is under control of Ahrar Al Sham and the aligned terrorist groups) allegedly witnessed a chemical attack. No firm evidence was ever provided, however the terrorist groups and western governments immediately accused the Syrian Army of being behind the attack, despite having no evidence. The accusations were denied (and refuted) since.

source