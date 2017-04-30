BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SYAAF) carried out a strategic airstrike in the southern countryside of Idlib this week, targeting another Al-Qaeda camp with Russian help.

A Russian drone captured footage of the Syrian Air Force attacking this base in southern Idlib, showing the moment the Al-Qaeda camp was destroyed by the airstrike.

Since launching their counter-offensive in northern Hama, the Syrian and Russian air forces have intensified their airstrikes over the Idlib countryside in order to obstruct the flow of jihadists to the front-lines.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to resume their offensive operations in the northern countryside of Hama in the coming days, as they look to attack both Morek and Al-Lataminah.

