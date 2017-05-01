BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 A.M.) – Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly repelled a fresh offensive launched by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Sunday, as the battle for the area continues between the SAA, their allies and IS.

According to Syrian military sources cited by media reports, dozens of militants, who attempted to enter the government-held areas of the city, were killed and a military vehicle of theirs was destroyed.

Reports have emerged from Syria that IS has essentially moved its self-proclaimed capital from Raqqa to Deir Ezzor.

Raqqa was the IS stronghold after the city was captured in 2013, but in the last couple of months hundreds of IS members are said to have left for the eastern province.