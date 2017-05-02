DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:30 P.M.) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that Turkey could again bomb positions of the Syrian Kurdish forces of People’s Protection Units (YPG) any time it wanted, ARA News reported on Monday.

“We can come unexpectedly in the night… We are not going to tip off the terror groups and the Turkish Armed Forces could come at any moment,” Erdogan said.

“Better they [YPG] live in fear than we have worries,” the Turkish President said.

On April 25 at 02:00 hours, the YPG General Command’s headquarters based in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province was bombed by warplanes belonging to the Turkish government. The YPG Press Center, the command affiliated institutions, the Radio building and other points belonging to the Syrian Kurds were targeted as well.

“In this attack by the Turkish army, 20 of our comrades were killed and 18 of our comrades were wounded,” the YPG spokesman said.

As a response to these actions by Turkish Armed Forces, the U.S. and Russia deployed their military units to the YPG-controlled areas near the Turkish border in order to prevent further attacks.

