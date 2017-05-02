(TASS) At least 352 civilians were killed in airstrikes delivered by the US-led coalition in Syria and Iraq, the coalition said in its monthly civilian casualties report released on Sunday.

“To date, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses that, it is more likely than not, at least 352 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve,” Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in the report.

“We regret the unintentional loss of civilian lives resulting from Coalition efforts to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria and express our deepest sympathies to the families and others affected by these strikes,” the report reads.

According to the report, the death toll was revised to include information from nine reports about civilian casualties that occurred during the coalition’s airstrikes in February and March.

Those reports have previously been assessed and found credible.

A total of 42 reports of civilian casualties are still being assessed at the moment.

