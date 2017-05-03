Journalist and political commentator, Muhammad Ali Carter, is of the opinion that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trip to Riyadh and her government’s insistence on selling arms to Saudi Arabia show the German authorities are trading morals for money.

“Germany will still prioritise, as the United Kingdom and other countries have been doing, making money by selling countries like Saudi Arabia arms,” because the Saudis “have money and a lot of countries want to sell morals in order to get that money,” the journalist told Press TV on Monday.

