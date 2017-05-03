BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly killed the top Islamic State emir of the Al-Rusafa District in Deir Ezzor City this week, local activists claimed on Tuesday.

Hassaan ‘Abdel-Hamid Al-Malaa ‘Ali (AKA “Abu Yousif Al-Ansari”) was killed while clashing with the Syrian Arab Army near the contested Al-Rusafa in the provincial capital of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Not much is known about the terrorist commander, other than the fact he was the Islamic State’s top emir of the Al-Rusafa District in Deir Ezzor City.

The Syrian Arab Army has carried out several attacks against the Islamic State forces inside the provincial capital this week, targeting several districts that include Al-Rusafa and Al-Hawiqah.

source