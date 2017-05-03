US Commerce Secretary: Trump’s attack on Syria was ‘after-dinner entertainment’

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has described the cruise missile attack on Syria “after-dinner entertainment” for guests dining at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on 6 April, when the president decided to launch the strike.

Ross, speaking at an economics conference in California on Monday, recounted the scene at the Florida estate when Trump interrupted dessert to inform Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US had attacked a Syrian airfield.

“Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria,” Ross said, according to Variety. “It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment.”

The magazine reported that the audience laughed at Ross’ recollection of the evening. He added: “The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment.”

Ross, the billionaire investor with no prior government experience, made the remarks during a discussion at the six-day Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

On 7 April (Damascus time), the US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase In Syria near Homs in response to the Syrian government’s alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhoun town in Idlib province.

Source: The Guardian