DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:25 A.M.) – More tensions have arisen between Syrian rebel groups as Suhail Hammoud, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) member, was arrested for smoking in front of a no-smoking sign set up by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in rural Idlib.

The famous TOW guided missile operator, a member of the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) 1st Coastal Division, was reportedly arrested by HTS on Monday. With no sign of life since, rebel activists fear he may face imminent execution.

Suhail Hammoud, nicknamed Abu TOW for taking out scores of Syrian armored vehicles in Latakia since 2012 with anti-tank missiles, was abducted from his home in Idlib.

The FSA militant was known to be a rebel within own ranks, often criticizing HTS online and mocking their strict religious rules, known as Sharia.

Last year, he was critically injured in battles against the Syrian Armed Forces in rural Latakia and consequently returned to receive treatment in an Idlib-based hospital.

HTS and the FSA’s 1st Coastal Division are otherwise considered close allies, fighting alongside one another on the provincial border between Latakia and Idlib.

The TOW missile, manufactured in the United States, has been supplied extensively to various FSA groups but often ends up in HTS hands.

