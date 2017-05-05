Clarity of Signal

The following post on Abdel Hameed al-Yusef, who was portrayed as an innocent grieving father of ‘deceased’ twins across the entire global mainstream media in the wake of the White Helmets reported April 4, 2017 chemical related event in Idlib, Syria, reveals the ‘victim’ to be an anti-Syrian government enemy combatant working in collusion with al-Nusra Front terrorist group. The evidence proving such is ascertained via a large number of screen-captured images taken from his own Facebook social media account along with the accounts of his brother and close associates.

This post will NOT so much focus on what happened at the April 4th Idlib chemical event, so much as it will examine the postings, associates and actions of Abdel Hamid Yusef, the media’s chosen “main character” of the rather cloudy event. At the conclusion to this post, theories and additional linked evidence will be offered in regards to what…