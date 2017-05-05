by Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – A delegate of the Free Syrian Army interrupted a plenary meeting during the fourth round of the Syrian peace talks in Astana, Thursday, before being escorted from the room.

Yasser Abdel-Rahman of the FSA said, “Iran are criminals, we do not accept their guarantees” as he interrupted the discussions.

Earlier on Thursday, Syria ceasefire guarantor states, including, Russia, Iran and Turkey, adopted a memorandum on the creation of four safe zones in Syria, following Russia’s proposal to set up so-called de-escalation zones, which aim at separating a number of extremist groups, including the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham), from the moderate opposition.

The fourth round of negotiations brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey kicked off in the Kazakh capital earlier on Wednesday. The next Astana peace talks are set to be held in the middle of July.

The talks in the Kazakh capital will be preceded by experts’ consultations in Ankara.

