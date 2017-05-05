BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in the Deir Ezzor Governorate yesterday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) defenses near the Thardeh Mountains.

Led by the Al-Qassem Group of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army captured several points near the Thardeh Mountains, putting them in position to cut the Islamic State’s main supply route to this area.

The Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the Deir Ezzor Electrical Company near the Thardeh Mountains after advancing west from the Al-Ta’meen Base this morning; they killed an estimated 13 terrorists.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has position themselves to strike the small village of Al-Jiriyah, which is located west of the Deir Ezzor Cemetery.

