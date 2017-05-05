DEIR EZZOR, SYRIA (2:10 A.M.) – On Thursday night, units of 104th brigade of Syrian Republican Guard alongside with National Defence Forces (NDF) conducted a successful minor operation on Deir Ezzor city cemetery axis advancing towards Republican Guard Regiment base.

This military installation is located south of Ummal district which is controlled by the so-called “Islamic State of Iraq and Syria” (ISIS). As a result of tonight’s advance, government forces have reached outskirts of the base killing and injuring at least 10 ISIS militants in the process.

In the meantime, clashes continued in other areas of the besieged government stronghold. In southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor, a Syrian Army unit destroyed a pickup mounted with 23mm anti-aircraft gun killing the crew inside.

On another axis, government forces launched series of artillery and missile strikes on ISIS gatherings at Raqqa bridge and in the area west of Al-Sanouf hill. Direct hits have inflicted casualties in ISIS ranks, while also damaging their positions and equipment.

