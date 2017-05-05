BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) Over 250 U.S. military personnel and 48 armored vehicles entered Syrian territory, today, from the Iraqi border, Kurdish activists claimed this evening.

Entering the Al-Hasakah Governorate from Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate, the U.S. military personnel reached the town of Al-Malkiyah in northwestern Syria.

Most of the Al-Hasakah Governorate is under PYD governance, so it would not be out of the ordinary if the U.S. entered Syrian territory from Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

Hundreds of U.S. military personnel are already advising the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria; however, most of these soldiers are concentrated in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

source