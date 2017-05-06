DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:40 A.M.) – Government reinforcements are set to arrive in Deir Ezzor soon as a couple hundred seasoned Republican Guards will be airdropped by helicopter, reportedly landing at the 137th military base in the near future.

The contingent will be transferred from the East Ghouta in rural Damascus to Deir Ezzor following a UN-brokered safe zone agreement that has freed up tens of thousands of troops. The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Republican Guard is its most elite defensive unit.

In the same time, a separate batch of Republican Guard soldiers will arrive on the Palmyra frontier shortly to spearhead an eastwards thrust together with the Tiger Forces, commanded by none other than Suheil Al-Hassan himself.

Russian airstrikes were especially intense over ISIS-held desert territory in eastern Homs on Friday with sorties being carried out on Al-Suknah, Arak and the T3 Airbase.

