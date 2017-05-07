BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their families have begun their long journey from the Yarmouk Camp District of southern Damascus to the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar’s Ibrahim Joudeh reported from the capital city this afternoon.

According to Joudeh, as many 1,000 militants and their families have departed from the Yarmouk Camp after more than five years of fighting in this large district in southern Damascus.

Another batch of militants are expected from the nearby towns of Babila, Beit Sahm, and Yalda in the coming days, as they surrender their final positions to the Syrian government forces in southern Damascus.

The only remaining challenge for the Syrian Arab Army will be the Islamic State (ISIL) militants that are embedded in the Yarmouk Camp, Palestine Camp, and Al-Tadamon districts.

However, negotiations are reportedly underway for the Islamic State militants to surrender their remaining positions in southern Damascus.

