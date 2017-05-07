More Secrets Exposed about Fake Video of Chemical Incident in Syria's Idlib

TEHRAN (FNA)- A diplomatic source and the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria disclosed secrets proving the video clip that accused the Syrian Army troops of carrying out attacks on civilians in Eastern Idlib has been fake.

A diplomatic source who requested anonymity told Sputnik that the latest footage of a chemical weapons attack against civilians in Syria had been filmed recently and appeared to be ordered from a European country.

Meantime, the Russian Reconciliation Center said, “According to information from a number of sources among local residents and opposition formations … special ‘video brigades’ carried out staged filming in the past week of alleged consequences of shelling and airstrikes, including with the use of ‘poisonous substances’.”

The center added that some of the “consultants” of the brigades were recognized by the locals as cameramen shooting news in the region for the Al Jazeera channel.

It is not the first time such reports emerge. On May 2, al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported, citing local sources and eyewitnesses that a group of the White Helmets’ activists accompanied by one of the Arab satellite channels arrived in the area near Idlib in Syria to shoot staged videos allegedly depicting consequences of a chemical attack.

However, the Swedish Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR) non-governmental organization issued a report earlier in the year, stating that the “lifesaving” procedures shown in the videos published by the White Helmets are incorrect, fake and “ultimately performed on dead children.”

On April 4, a chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, as well as a number of Western states, accused the Syrian government troops of carrying out the attack, while Damascus refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not possess chemical weapons.

Local sources in Idlib province reported last week that each member of the White Helmets Organization receives almost $2,000 for making clips about their so-called humanitarian activities in the Northwestern province.

The sources that were operating in one of the regions in Idlib in which the White Helmets were present said that the White Helmets were receiving between $1,500 up to $2,000 to make a clip about pulling children out of the debris in Idlib.

The sources also said that a large number of the White Helmets along with their partners in Turkey were trading human body-organs in the region.

In April, the SWEDHR disclosed that White Helmets are risking civilian lives, rather than rescuing them, for false flag operations against the Syrian government.

Swedish Doctors For Human Rights analyzed videos, the rescue operation by White Helmets after an alleged attack by Syrian government forces, and found that the life-saving procedures seen in the film were incorrect – in fact life-threatening – or simply fake.

Dr. Leif Elinder, Swedish medical doctor profile, author and specialist in pediatrics, disclosed that “after examination of the video material, I found that the measures inflicted upon those children, some of them lifeless, were bizarre, non-medical, non-lifesaving, and even counterproductive in terms of life-saving purposes of children.”

In a statement by Dr. Lena Oske, Swedish medical doctor and general practitioner, she referred to the presumed, adrenaline injection, performed in the White Helmet video. Her specialist opinion dismisses the procedure conducted in the White Helmet video, as unqualified and incorrect.

“If not already dead, this injection would have killed the child!,” She said, adding, “Intracutaneous injection with adrenalin may be used if any other resuscitation measure does not succeed. Especially under precarious circumstances – such as in field emergency settings– where safer ways for the administration of medication might be difficult or unavailable. But not in the way shown in the video.”

The Swedish specialist stressed, “In order to perform the injection, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) has to be interrupted, and then the CPR resumed immediately after. Which is not done in the procedures shown in the video.”

She referred to a correct medical procedure, emphasizing that “the technique is simple. Long needle, syringe with 1 mg adrenaline, find the 4th or 5th intercostal space and insert the needle just adjacent to the sternum, left side, deposit the medication after checking you are in the right position (aspiration of blood and no resistance), take out the needle and immediately resume CPR! So, the doctor who wrote the comment, ‘If not already dead, this injection would have killed the child’ was right! What a macabre scene; and how sad.”

According to the analysis provided by doctors, “the video should be life-saving measures after a chemical attack with chlorine gas (now claimed to be Sarin-not possible), including injection of adrenaline via syringe with a long needle into the heart of an infant. In no way were treatments correctly given for any potential chemical agent.”

“The handling and treatment of the child was done in a manner that was careless, dangerous and likely to cause serious harm,” it said, adding that “none of the children in the videos showed any sign of being a victim of a chemical attack.”

The medical personnel also said that they could safely call them actors at this point, failed to push the plunger on the needle. Thus, the contents of the syringe were never injected as is clearly visible in the video itself.

They added that the most telling was the fake repeated shots of adrenalin, supposedly into the heart.

The visible diagnosis by a team of actual medical experts, based on what was observed in the video, indicated that “the child was suffering from an injection of opiates and was likely dying of an overdose. There is no evidence of any other agent, chemical or otherwise.”

Based on the investigation by experts, “It was clear that the faked injection with the long needle administered through the stitches murdered the child in the video. This was a purposeful killing staged to appear as medical treatment.”

Despite the White Helmets claim, the organization is not an independent body and receives financial supports from several Western states that back terrorist groups in Syria and also has overt links with Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front.

A Russian newspaper said in a report in December 2016 that the White Helmets Organization was behind the fake reports about Russia’s airstrikes in Syria, adding that the organization was run by British agents.

Vzglyad daily disclosed in a report that there was reason to believe that the organization was supervised by the British intelligence service and the Soros Fund.

“The Government of the United Kingdom had allocated around 32 million pounds for the needs of the White Helmets in 2013 while another 12.5 million pounds has been paid to the organization only in the year 2016,” a source close to the organization told Tass news agency.

According to the source, the whole budget of the organization was about 50 million dollars a year.

The White Helmets should have also received an additional US $13 million from the United States and the United Kingdom, including the companies associated with George Soros, he added, saying that the organization also received $23 from the US International Development agency.

The source also underlined that one of the leaders of the White Helmets, Mosab Obeidat, was identified to have contributed a major role in the financing of the terrorist groups.

According to some reports, Obeidat played the role of a mediator in providing the Syrian militants with around 2.2 million dollars to pay for weapons and ammunition supplies.

Speaking about the founder of White Helmets James Le Mesurier, the source pointed out that, in all probability, “he is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, which to this day is at the service of Her Majesty (the British Queen), to be exact – in the British military intelligence.”

According to reports, also, the western media refer to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the White Helmets to report on what they call as the Syrian army’s civilians’ execution or detentions.

These sheer lies are told as many people in Aleppo remember the time that the so-called supporters of human rights occupied the people’s houses and threw them into rubbles immediately after turning off the cameras.

Vanessa Beeley, a British investigative journalist focused on the Middle East, disclosed November 2016 that the White Helmets Organization was not an independent body despite their claims and receive financial supports from several Western states that back terrorist groups in Syria.

“The White Helmets cannot be an independent organization because it works for the interests of the western countries that back terrorist groups in Syria and receives financial support from the US, Britain and Germany instead,” Beeley said, adding that “It seems to be strange that the White Helmets are constantly in the regions controlled by the ISIL and Fatah al-Sham Front (the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group previously known as the al-Nusra Front) and their affiliated groups. Videos and images taken in these regions prove that the White Helmets cooperate with the terrorists”.

“The White Helmets not only offer medical services to terrorists and take part in their assassination and execution of civilians, but also work for overthrowing the Syrian government,” the journalist stressed.

A Syrian journalist proved in November 2016 via release of several images of a Syrian child that the US-linked White Helmet Humanitarian Organization’s claims of saving civilians in the war-hit country were mere lies.

Abbas Jom’eh released three images of a little girl that had been allegedly rescued by members of the White Helmet Organization in three different locations, disclosing the organization’s lies about rescuing civilians in Syria.

In his twitter page, the Syrian journalist placed three images form the girl that was rescued by the White Helmet’s agents in different places.

“Actors in the White Helmet rescue one girl in three different places! Can’t they play their role any better on this stage,” Abbas Jom’eh asked.

Moscow also said in November 2016 that the so-called reports about “hospitals” and “schools” allegedly located in terrorist-held Syrian territory were created by the “White Helmets” group financed by London.

“After three days it is absolutely clear for everyone that the allegedly bombed “hospitals” and “mobile clinics” in Aleppo exist only in US State Department spokesman John Kirby’s imagination. This “information blooper” will certainly remain a stain on Admiral Kirby’s biography,” Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashekov said, adding that if all the “bombed” “hospitals” and “mobile clinics” were counted, that would mean there is nothing else in Syria apart from them.

US State Department spokesman John Kirby blamed the Russian Aerospace Forces for allegedly “bombing hospitals” in Syria.

The Russian side requested international organizations to provide data on the presence of any medical facilities and schools in terrorist-held territories in Syria but the organizations said they did not have information on the existence of any of such facilities.

“We have repeatedly asked representatives of the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, other countries and international organizations to provide any information on the location of medical aid posts (‘hospitals’) or schools in Syrian areas controlled by terrorists,” Konashenkov underlined.

“The answer is always the same — no one has such information,” he said.

“There are only reports by the “White Helmets” or anonymous local “journalists” (“activists”),” the spokesman added.

Konashenkov underscored that the UK government officially allocated funds for the activity of “White Helmets”, and so-called “mass media” in Syria which were tasked with posting on Facebook and Twitter information about chemical attacks and reports provided by locals and “White Helmets”.

“The White Helmets,” a documentary about volunteer rescue workers in Syria, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short, while the analysts believe that it was a propagandistic move by Western media.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had hit out at the White Helmets, calling it a terrorist front, stressing that they are an example of Western narratives grotesquely distorting the truth about the conflict in the country.

Syria has been mired in bloody war since March 2011, with Damascus forces fighting numerous terrorist groups, including ISIL and al-Nusra Front.

