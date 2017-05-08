Tags

, , , , , , , , ,

Only in the US Would they Give and Oscar to Al Qaeda and a Peace Prize to A Warmonger

The videos below shows over a dozen occasions where the White Helmets are directly operating alongside armed terrorist groups in Syria. It also features the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria) stating on record that the White Helmets (civil defence) are mujahideen (Islamic jihadists). Additionally, it features videos of the White Helmets lead propaganda disseminator Hadi Abadallah working alongside numerous radical Islamic terrorist groups. At the conclusion of the post, some of the best western voices reveal the truth about the US and UK support for the FSA terrorists in Syria.

Direct collusion……

Abdullah al-Muhaysini,, the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front in Syria declares that the White Helmets (civil Defense) are Mujahideen brothers in holy war (jihadists).

Abdullah al-Muhaysini, the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front in Syria asks ISIS to join him in jihad (holy war).

John Cantle who was captured by ISIS and held in Islamic State territory is shown on video with White Helmets in the background.

Additional link to John Cantle’s pro-ISIS video here: John Cantle in ISIS Video Proves White Helmets Work for ISIS (NEVER BEFORE SEEN)

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015, Ariha stand on the Syrian flag alongside Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters. Note AQ flag in background pic.twitter.com/5oLhcg6dcZ

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

March 2015. member seen waving at a pssing convoy of Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters after the capture of . pic.twitter.com/QV1otEILSx

7:13 PM – 10 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015. The speak after the capture of Ariha . Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda flags wave in the background. pic.twitter.com/jdFB5XXyAA

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

March 2016. seen with Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda flags and fighters in North . pic.twitter.com/8SFjFHqPBn

8:16 PM – 4 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015. The speak after the capture of Ariha . Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda flags wave in the background.

4:39 PM – 2 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

March 2015. member seen waving at a pssing convoy of Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters after the capture of . pic.twitter.com/QV1otEILSx

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015. member seen with Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters after the capture of Ariha, . pic.twitter.com/nyQZTAnPpF

8:53 PM – 12 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015. celebrate under Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda’s flag after capture of Ariha . pic.twitter.com/5PGUGzwRDC

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

April 2015. member seen with radical Jund al-Sham fighters after the capture of Jisr Shughour, . pic.twitter.com/4l9ElsWdKe

4:17 PM – 16 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

March 2015. with Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters after the capture of . pic.twitter.com/VNmki0Wtek

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

September 2016. seen with radical Jund al-Aqsa fighters after the capture of Soran . . pic.twitter.com/AnxC023w7n

8:54 PM – 25 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

April 2015. member seen with radical Jund al-Sham fighters after the capture of Jisr Shughour, . pic.twitter.com/4l9ElsWdKe

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

March 2015. seen among Jaish al-Fateh fighters after the capture of city. pic.twitter.com/UTdRguTZTK

8:49 PM – 18 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015. member seen with celebrating Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters after capturing the town of Ariha, . pic.twitter.com/Ui0ibTMnp8

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015, Ariha stand on the Syrian flag alongside Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters. Note AQ flag in background pic.twitter.com/5oLhcg6dcZ

9:03 PM – 8 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

March 2016. seen with Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda flags and fighters in North . pic.twitter.com/8SFjFHqPBn

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

May 2015. member seen with celebrating Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda fighters after capturing the town of Ariha, . pic.twitter.com/Ui0ibTMnp8

4:28 PM – 6 Oct 2016

Jason Jones @DPRKJones

and were once allies. Cheering for expected. GIF from Raqqa late 2013. ISIS/FSA together.

8:33 PM – 10 Dec 2016

White Helmets meeting held at FSA HQ directly links them to Free Syrian Army which is comprised of dozens of terrorist groups and has been filmed on camera on numerous occasions conducting atrocities and working directly in conjunction with al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria)  terrorists.

Video of Hadi Abdallah, the lead propaganda disseminator for the White Helmets directly colluding with al-Nusra Front terrorists….

Video below shows that Hadi Abdallah was also involved with the White Helmets for the chemical event in Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017.

Additional Clarity of Signal links on Hadi Abdullah:

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/04/10/false-flagger-al-nusra-front-terrorist-reporter-hadi-abdallah-first-responder-to-chemical-massacre-in-idlib-syria-on-april-4th-2017/

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/05/02/father-of-invention-media-portrayed-grief-stricken-dad-turns-out-to-be-al-nusra-front-terrorist/

 

Live Leak Links to White Helmets videos linking them to FSA and terror groups

Live Leak Video Links White Helmets Who Received Oscar Directly to FSA Terror Groups

New Footage of White Helmets Caught on Camera Working with Terrorists and Western NGO

Ben Swann’s Reality Check Exposes the Truth About US Support For FSA Terrorists (al-Qaeda) in Syria

Dr Marcus Papadopoulos reveals the truth about the White Helmets on the BBC

US Congressional Representative Tulsi Gabbard conducts interview with Mumina, a victim of the FSA who beheaded members of her family.

Tyranny Unmasked Uncovers the true face of the White Helmets

source