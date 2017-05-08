The videos below shows over a dozen occasions where the White Helmets are directly operating alongside armed terrorist groups in Syria. It also features the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria) stating on record that the White Helmets (civil defence) are mujahideen (Islamic jihadists). Additionally, it features videos of the White Helmets lead propaganda disseminator Hadi Abadallah working alongside numerous radical Islamic terrorist groups. At the conclusion of the post, some of the best western voices reveal the truth about the US and UK support for the FSA terrorists in Syria.

Direct collusion……

Abdullah al-Muhaysini,, the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front in Syria declares that the White Helmets (civil Defense) are Mujahideen brothers in holy war (jihadists).

Abdullah al-Muhaysini, the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front in Syria asks ISIS to join him in jihad (holy war).

John Cantle who was captured by ISIS and held in Islamic State territory is shown on video with White Helmets in the background.

Additional link to John Cantle’s pro-ISIS video here: John Cantle in ISIS Video Proves White Helmets Work for ISIS (NEVER BEFORE SEEN)

White Helmets meeting held at FSA HQ directly links them to Free Syrian Army which is comprised of dozens of terrorist groups and has been filmed on camera on numerous occasions conducting atrocities and working directly in conjunction with al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria) terrorists.

Video of Hadi Abdallah, the lead propaganda disseminator for the White Helmets directly colluding with al-Nusra Front terrorists….

Video below shows that Hadi Abdallah was also involved with the White Helmets for the chemical event in Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017.

Additional Clarity of Signal links on Hadi Abdullah:

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/04/10/false-flagger-al-nusra-front-terrorist-reporter-hadi-abdallah-first-responder-to-chemical-massacre-in-idlib-syria-on-april-4th-2017/

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/05/02/father-of-invention-media-portrayed-grief-stricken-dad-turns-out-to-be-al-nusra-front-terrorist/

Live Leak Links to White Helmets videos linking them to FSA and terror groups

Live Leak Video Links White Helmets Who Received Oscar Directly to FSA Terror Groups

New Footage of White Helmets Caught on Camera Working with Terrorists and Western NGO

Ben Swann’s Reality Check Exposes the Truth About US Support For FSA Terrorists (al-Qaeda) in Syria

Dr Marcus Papadopoulos reveals the truth about the White Helmets on the BBC

US Congressional Representative Tulsi Gabbard conducts interview with Mumina, a victim of the FSA who beheaded members of her family.

Tyranny Unmasked Uncovers the true face of the White Helmets

