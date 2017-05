Crimes Against Humanity

Yesterday, in Jerusalem, Israeli Occupation Soldiers shot the child 16 years old Fatima Hojaje , from Qarawa Bani Zaid, near Ramallah, killing Her instantly.

Behind every Martyr who rose to Jannah, there is a family which keep staying​ in this inhuman world carrying the burden of an inconsolable pain.

The sisters of Fatima Hajji, who was executed yesterday in cold blood by zionist army, after receiving the news of her death



