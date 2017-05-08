by Rayhan Al-Safawi

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has taken intense criticism because she demanded Congressional oversight of these illegal and horribly costly regime change wars and the escalation of war in Syria.

By Alamdar Khadr

The mainstream media, along with politicians from among the Democrats and Republicans have rarely agreed on political issues. However, when it comes to Tulsi Gabbard they are eerily united.

Why?

Early in April, President Donald Trump launched a military strike against the Syrian government for his alleged use of chemical weapons. Mr. Trump did not seek authorization from the congress, nor did he present evidence that President Assad used chemical weapons. Evidence was not presented to congress nor do the American people, but we were simply asked to have faith that the administration somewhere had this so called proof.

When Rep. Tulsi Gabbard asked for evidence, she was immediately visited with scorn from the mainstream media and established Democratic and Republican leaders.

