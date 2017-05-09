BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a new assault against the departing jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the Yarmouk Camp, local activists reported this morning.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham responded to the ISIL’s aggression by targeting the terrorist group’s gathering points inside Yarmouk Camp’s southern sector, killing a number of militants.

While ISIL remains in southern Yarmouk, the remaining militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are expected to surrender their final positions to the Syrian government forces, per the recent agreement put in place.

This past weekend, the first batch of jihadist rebels left the Yarmouk Camp for the Idlib Governorate; another batch is expected to leave later this week.