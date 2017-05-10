Since the beginning of the war on Syria the BBC have constantly shown footage of the terrorists, never the ordinary people in the street, only terrorists. Seven years on and they are still lying and only showing the terrorists view of the war and trying to get sympathy for them.

There is no doubt that the BBC has been supporting terrorism all along. Tonight trying to show the cannibal butchers FSA in a good light. They are even going as far to give the FSA credit for what the Kurds have done.

Make no mistake the FSA, Al Nusra, Al Qaeda and ISIS are all one of the same. The BBC are showing propaganda lies, trying to make viewers believe that the FSA have taken ISIS prisoners. Terrorists from from France and UK who are trying to return, which they report they have since left Syria. Well this is proof alone, that the ISIS they reported had been captured and imprisoned by the FSA were free to leave. The BBC reporting that the FSA don’t want them there. The whole story was a total sham.

The BBC just cannot bring itself to tell the truth about Syria; just more fiction instead of the real news. I have just noticed that on the BBC website they have the real story but on the BBC news it was a totally fabricated story. Maybe it has something to do with the news planting the lie in your head and then it disappears, where as the website story is there to to be examined.

Now for the real story that the BBC was lying about.

ISIS suffers devastating defeat as Kurdish troops liberate entire Tabqa region – Map update By Chris Tomson