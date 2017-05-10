BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – According to a French government official, of the approximately one thousand (1,000) French men and women who are known to have joined the ISIS terrorist group, a handful of them come from France’s Jewish community.

Referring to statistics gathered by the French Interior Ministry, the government official pointed out that a number of the French Jews who have joined ISIS had, on record, converted to Islam at some point. No comment was made on other Jews who are known to have joined the jihadist organisation and whose census records do not show them to be Muslim (although it would likely have to be the case that they declared themselves to be Muslims to their recruiters, considering the theocratic absoluteness of ISIS).

The official stressed that although it can be seen that French Jews were joining the terrorist group, there is no apparent trend.

France is one of the largest sources among Western nations from which ISIS recruits foreign fighters to wage jihad around the world. Many Western recruits are recent Muslim reverts who have been radicalised.

France in particular has many infrastructures which aid in the radicalisation of its Islamic community, namely in the form of Saudi-funded mosques which are known to push the ideology of Wahhabism on their attendees. Ultimately, it is the French government who continues to grant Saudi-vetted Islamic lobbies and charities in France the right to promote such an agenda. This reality has been pointed out before by European journalists like Gearóid Ó Colmáin.

Regardless, this most recent revelation demonstrates that even those of Jewish birth (with Jews apparently being one of the most hated religious enemies of Wahhabi jihadism) are eligible to join the group.

