BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military renewed their attack against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria on Wednesday, striking the latter’s positions near the key town of Tal Rifa’at.

According to the Euphrates Shield’s social media page, the Turkish military deliberately attacked the”PKK” (Syrian Democratic Forces) at Tal Rifa’at, inflicting material damage on their defenses in this northern Aleppo town.

No casualties have been reported by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

This latest attack by the Turkish military comes one week after the signing of the safe-zone memorandum during the Astana Peace Talks, which was meant to de-escalate the violence around Syria.

