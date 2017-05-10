DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6: 40 P.M.) – The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information that might lead to the location of the head of al-Nusra Front leader; the Syrian offshoot of al-Qaeda organisation.

“The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Muhammad al-Jawlani, leader of the al-Nusrah Front (ANF) terrorist group,” the State Department said in a statement.

The group was blacklisted as a terror organisation in 2012. However, in July 2016, al-Jawlani changed the name into Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, declaring a split from its parent organisation; al-Qaeda.

