DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:45 P.M.) – More children are gradually attending classes as the Syrian government re-opened a new school in eastern Aleppo.

Hundreds of children missed years of education as the eastern parts of the northern city had been under the control of jihadi groups for almost four years.

In the insurgent-held districts, schools were turned into military positions and ammunition depots for the hardline militants, and were therefore targeted by the Syrian Air Force.

Following the mass surrender of rebels in late 2016, the Syrian government began a wide-scale campaign to de-mine the schools and eventually repair them in order to be operational again.

