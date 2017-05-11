DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 P.M.) – More than 20 people, including militants of the so-called “Islamic State of Iraq and Syria” (ISIS), have been killed as a result of explosions in the city of Al-Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor province.

According to local activists, explosions were caused by detonation of ammo in a house that ISIS used as a weapons storage. Furthermore, in the very right moment of detonation, there was a fuel truck passing by the house. Being hit by the explosion, the truck went off itself causing a powerful blast.

As a result, 12 vehicles parked in the area were destroyed, along with two other buildings located nearby.

More than 20 people have been burned alive, including at least 5 ISIS jihadists. The rest were civilians either living in the aforementioned houses, or passing by the area.

Al-Mayadeen has been under ISIS control since late 2014. The city is considered one of the jihadist strongholds in eastern Syria.

