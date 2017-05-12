Funny how Dr. Bashar alAssad instantly became a dictator in 2011. Before that he was respected, and even Vogue magazine made a great article on the first lady.

Also, he is overwhelmingly supported by his people, has never raised a hand or word against the West, foreigners have always been welcome in Syria, he was democratically elected, by over 78% of eligible voters (and the election was monitored by people from numerous countries around the world).

All Syrians are equal, free medical, education, prior to the invasion, Damascus was one of the top 5 safest cities on earth. Doesn’t fit my definition of a dictator.

• The Assad family belongs to the tolerant Islam of Alawid orientation.

• Syrian women have the same rights as men to study, health and education.

• Syria women are not forced to wear the burqa. The Sharia (Islamic law) is unconstitutional.

• Syria is the only Arab country with a secular constitution and does not tolerate Islamic extremist movements.

• Roughly 10% of the Syrian population belongs to one of the many Christian denominations, all fully integrated in Syrian political and social life.

• In other Arab countries the Christian population is less than 1% due to sustained hostility.

• Syria has banned genetically modified (GMO) seeds, stating his decision was made in order “to preserve human health,”

• Syria has an opening to Western society and culture like no other Arab country.

• Its media and universities openly debate the global power elite’s influence in things. This means that they fully grasp the fact that real power in the West lies not in the White House but rather with the complex and powerful grid of elite think-tanks and central banks.

• Throughout history there have been five popes of Syrian origin. Religious tolerance is unique in the area.

• Prior to the current civil war, Syria was one of the only peaceful countries in the area, having avoided major wars or internal conflicts.

• Syria was the only country that admitted Iraqi refugees without any social, political or religious discrimination

• Syria clearly and unequivocally opposes Zionism and the Israel government.

• Following a massive oil find in Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, Netanyahu recently asked Obama to recognize its annexation of the territory. To consolidate its hold, plans are afoot to quadruple Israeli settler numbers to 100,000.

And the most two important points:

• Syria is one of the only countries in the Middle East without debts to the International Monetary Fund ( Pre-invasion Libya & Iran the only others )

• Syria is the only Mediterranean country which remains the owner of its oil company, with an oil reserve of 2,500 million barrels, the operation of which has avoided privatization and is reserved exclusively for state-owned enterprises.

So now ask yourself, why are we truly attempting to overthrow yet another government? What are we hoping to fix here? If the recent invasions and illegal assassinations of Presidents like Qaddafi and Saddam have taught us anything, it should be the understanding of the blow back effect of such lawless actions by the West and the vacuum of chaos that always supersedes it.

Since the False flag Chemical hoax – Syria is now recognized as a common Article 2 conflict in Geneva Conventions. That is a international armed conflict

WHY ATTACK SYRIA?????????

When the real story comes out, Syria will be remembered in history as the one who stood against many for righteousness, liberty and truth.

“There is not and never was a revolution or civil war in Syria.

IT IS NOT A CIVIL WAR. It is a multi phase coordinated attack led by USA/Israel, Saudi, Qatar and Turkey.

First apx 1 million Christians pushed into Syria and as many other refugees as possible to strain the people and government (Syria has accepted many refugees with open arms)

[2nd] Then recruitment and placement of CIA assets throughout the country, many Turkish Americans seeded throughout Syria. Observations are sent to expert foreign analysts. The info is studied, and a plan is formulated on the best way to topple the government, and destroy the country. What Syrians can be used, who poses a threat, no one? The threat was created. ISIS, IL, ISIL AI, AS, e.g.

[3rd] Plant foreign spies, employ people to serve the destructive agenda, and murder.

[4]. When US congress allots $500 million provide arms, instigate, incite, then attack,

[5] when we fail to send al Assad into hiding, or kill him we deploy the elite killers we have been training in the USA, Saudi Qatar, Turkey, Israel; and Jordan.

[6]. Start the media and propaganda war. Let out the films to get support for the attack, and to demonize another world leader standing in the way of Israel.

Add 100s of millions of “state of the art weapons” into the playing field, … Smuggle chemical and bio weapons, use them, and blame al Assad.

I AM SYRIAN – I know first hand what is going on, it is criminal, and involves world domination, depopulation, destruction, division & Israeli foreign policy for profit and control. War profiteers, and US dollar, and banking.

I. Syria (President Dr. Bashar Alassad) refused a cash bribe to run a Saudi/Qatar pipeline.

II. Syrian doesn’t have a Rothschild bank.

III. Israel sold or contracted with Rupert Murdoch & Cheney to do Mineral exploration on Israeli occupied Syrian land.

IV. Syria is not bound by the Petro dollar.

V. Syria is the link between Asia and the Europe also the launch pad to destroy Iran, and keep Iraq in ruin. – Fredi Hazeem, Dec 2015 & April 2017

The al Assad’s are a great family, and heroes to Syrians, and the last true Arab leader standing that truly cares for his people. If he falls the Arab world falls.