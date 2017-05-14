DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:55 P.M.) – Intense firefights continue in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor military airport as militants of the so-called “Islamic State” (IS, formerly ISIL/ISIS) once again tried to infiltrate Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defence lines.

On Saturday evening, a squad of IS jihadists attacked SAA’s positions in the cemetery area southwest of Deir Ezzor city.

Government forces were apparently well-prepared for the assault as it had been completely repelled after several hours of fighting.

According to the official data of Syrian Ministry of Defence, at least 10 jihadists have been neutralised in the failed attack.

Meanwhile, Russian and Syrian Air Forces continue their humanitarian air campaign over Deir Ezzor regularly dropping food and medical supplies to the besieged city:

Deir Ezzor has been completely besieged by IS jihadists for two years now, with approximately 100,000 civilians still living in government-held districts of the city under brutal blockade.

