DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:55 P.M.) – Amaq agency, which is one of the media wings affiliated with the so-called “Islamic State” (IS, formerly ISIL/ISIS), has published a new video that shows designated terror group’s jihadists destroying ancient statues and artifacts found west of Abu Kamal city in southeastern part of Deir Ezzor province:

Wiping out historical heritage is nothing new for IS. A lot of ancient monuments and buldings were earlier destroyed by jihadists in Nineveh province of Iraq and in Syrian city of Palmyra.

Militants particularly target statues, busts and any other images of people and animals, since Wahhabi ideology, which is a cornerstone of IS organisation, deems all those “haram” (forbidden and sinful).

source