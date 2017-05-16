“The United States had also provided covert training and support to torture regimes in other countries around the world—from Greece to Uruguay, Chile to El Salvador, Indonesia to Vietnam. The Phoenix Program, implemented during the Vietnam War by U.S. armed forces and the CIA, involved the torture and deaths of tens of thousands of Vietnamese, as part of the U.S. counterinsurgency project designed to break the will of the Viet Cong.”

If you don’t think that Israel still wants to create World War III, then you may want to listen to what Israeli Minister and former IDF general Yoav Galant has to say. Galant has unequivocally declared:

“The reality of the situation in Syria is that they are executing people, using directed chemical attacks against them, and the latest extreme — burning their corpses, something we haven’t seen in 70 years. In my view, we are crossing a red line. And in my view, the time has come to assassinate Assad. It’s as simple as that.”[1]

Can you imagine any country in the Middle East saying this about Israel? What would happen to the leaders of that country? And what would the media in America do? Wouldn’t they beat decent Americans and much of the world over the head with that statement until they ask for regime change? And isn’t there a double standard here? Can leaders in the West seriously say that they are being honest? Where are John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and other political whores who always want to shed innocent blood in the Middle East?

You see, something doesn’t add up, and US officials need to start acting responsibly or in a manner that is congruent with the moral and political order. But things got even more interesting. The U.S. State Department has recently declared that Assad has burned—get this—at least 50 people every single day in crematorium outside Damascus! Listen to this report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz:

“The U.S. State Department said Monday that the Assad regime has installed a crematorium in Syria’s Saydnaya prison, accusing the Syrian government of killing thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies. The allegation came as President Donald Trump is weighing options in Syria, where the U.S. attacked a government air base last month in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians.”[2]

We all know that this is fake precisely because the United States has done a lot worse over the past ten years alone. Who can forget about Abu Ghraib? Who can forget about Guantanamo? Who can forget about the Phoenix Program?[3] How about torturing or waterboarding prisoners?[4] How about sodomizing or “fucking a kid” at Abu Ghraib?[5] Are those behaviors acceptable? If not, when was the last time we prosecuted the people who keep screwing America up? Did we go after George W. Bush? How about the Neoconservatives? Are we seeing a flood of political criminals behind bars?

You see, no one has been able to give reasoned and seasoned responses to those questions because they morally and intellectually put the Zionist ideology in a hot seat. Even if we grant the stupid idea that Assad has burned bodies alive in Syria, that really pales in comparison to what the US has done over the past fifty years or so. It is not even a contest! Let me just take one specific example, the Phoenix Program. Eminent scholar Rebecca Gordon has meticulously documented in her recent book Mainstream Torture, published by Oxford University Press:

“For many years, the United States had secretly funded research on torture at U.S. and Canadian universities. One product of this research was the Central Intelligence Agency’s KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation manual with its sections covering ‘non-coercive’ and ‘coercive’ techniques, first printed in 1963….

“The United States had also provided covert training and support to torture regimes in other countries around the world—from Greece to Uruguay, Chile to El Salvador, Indonesia to Vietnam. The Phoenix Program, implemented during the Vietnam War by U.S. armed forces and the CIA, involved the torture and deaths of tens of thousands of Vietnamese, as part of the U.S. counterinsurgency project designed to break the will of the Viet Cong. In the testimony before Congress, military intelligence officer K. Milton Osborne provided some details of the methods used:

“‘The use of the insertion of the 6-inch dowel into the 6-inch canal of one of my detainees’ ears and the tapping through the brain until he dies. The starving to death of a Vietnamese woman who was suspected of being part of the local political education cadre in one of the local villages. They simply starved her to death in one of the hooches at that very counterintelligence headquarters.”

“‘There were other methods of operation which they used for interrogation, such as the use of electronic gear such as sealed telephone attached to the genitals of both the men and women’s vagina and the man’s testicles, and wind the mechanism and create an electrical charge and shock them into submission.’”[6]

Between 1968 and 1971, the Phoenix Program was responsible for torturing and killing more than twenty thousand people,[7] many of whom had nothing to do with terrorism. These were not isolated cases. The CIA conducted these essentially diabolical operations “on several continents.”[8]

The same people who orchestrated perpetual wars virtually all over the world and who tortured men, women and children and sent them to the slaughter house for years are now telling us that Assad is the new Hitler who ought to be assassinated.

One needn’t be an intellectual to see that this is totally immoral and therefore unacceptable. The whole world may want to believe this diabolical ideology, but as Alexander Solzhenitsyn pointed out, don’t let those lies come through you. The question is: will Donald Trump continue to believe in those lies? Will he listen to the Satanists who continue to set the world on fire for Israel?

