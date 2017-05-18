BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition attacked a Syrian military convoy traveling through the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, today, the Pentagon reported.

The Pentagon claimed a Syrian military convoy was heading towards their positions, when they decided to issue a warning; this was ignored, so the Coalition attacked the convoy.

Al-Masdar reached out to the Syrian military for details regarding today’s attack by the U.S. Coalition; so far, this is what’s known:

The U.S. Coalition warplane entered Syrian airspace from the Jordanian border

A convoy of five T-62 tanks were hit by the U.S. Coalition

Two tanks were destroyed

A Shilka was damaged

Six military personnel were killed and another three were wounded

Convoy consisted of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), National Defense Forces (NDF), Hezbollah, and Imam Al-‘Ali Battalion.

