BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition attacked a Syrian military convoy traveling through the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, today, the Pentagon reported.
The Pentagon claimed a Syrian military convoy was heading towards their positions, when they decided to issue a warning; this was ignored, so the Coalition attacked the convoy.
Al-Masdar reached out to the Syrian military for details regarding today’s attack by the U.S. Coalition; so far, this is what’s known:
- The U.S. Coalition warplane entered Syrian airspace from the Jordanian border
- A convoy of five T-62 tanks were hit by the U.S. Coalition
- Two tanks were destroyed
- A Shilka was damaged
- Six military personnel were killed and another three were wounded
- Convoy consisted of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), National Defense Forces (NDF), Hezbollah, and Imam Al-‘Ali Battalion.