Hama, SANA – The ISIS terrorist organization perpetrated on Thursday a new massacre against the locals of Aqareb al-Safiyeh village, located some 17 km east of Salamiyeh city in the central province of Hama.

SANA reporter said groups of ISIS terrorists attacked in large numbers Aqareb al-Safiyeh village at dawn on Thursday, breaking into a number of the citizens’ houses on the southern outskirts of the village, before the army units and popular defense groups confronted the attackers and prevented them from reaching deeper into the village.

Earlier today, the source said that the army units in cooperation with the popular defense groups clashed with ISIS-affiliated terrorist groups which tried to infiltrate from the southern direction of Aqareb al-Safiyeh village.

The source added that a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured in the clashes, while the rest fled towards al-Badia (desert).

Local sources said that the terrorist groups killed and mutilated a number of locals in the villages, including children and women, and looted their houses.

Head of Salamiyeh National Hospital Dr. Nofal Safar said that bodies of 52 person arrived at the hospital, including 15 bodies of children aged between 3 to 13 years, adding that more than 100 injured persons have been admitted to the hospital, most of them are children and women.

A medical source at Hama Health Department said that the bodies of 20 people, among them women and children, were transported from the village, pointing out that most of the bodies were beheaded and their limbs were cut off.

The source added that 40 injured persons were admitted to Salamiyeh National Hospital and 5 others to Hama hospitals.

