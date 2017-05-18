BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Negotiations have begun between the Syrian government and rebel forces in the southern Damascus district of Al-Qadam, Al-Masdar’s Ibrahim Joudeh reported this afternoon from the capital city.

According to Joudeh, a Syrian government delegation entered Al-Qadam, Wednesday, to discuss the surrender of this district and subsequent transportation of the rebel fighters to the Idlib Governorate in northern Syria.

Joudeh added that the Syrian government has shifted their attention to the southern Damascus pocket (Qadam, Yarmouk, Yalda, Hajar Al-Aswad) after the rebel forces surrendered the eastern districts of Al-Qaboun, Tishreen, and Barzeh.

Once the southern Damascus pocket is cleared, the Syrian government will make another attempt at reconciliation with the rebels in the East Ghouta.

