BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Al-Sweida, today, the Pentagon claimed this evening.

A U.S. Coalition jet allegedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions near the Rasi’i Well after the latter advanced more than 35km into rebel-held territory near the Jordanian border.

According to a military source in Damascus, the US Coalition carried out a “warning” strike, which was meant to deter the Syrian government forces from advancing further into rebel-held territory; however, this has not been confirmed by the Syrian Army’s High Command.

The same source alleges that the Coalition jet was actually Jordanian, not a U.S. warplane.

If this report proves true, this attack by the U.S. would mark the second time this year that the Trump administration has targeted the Syrian military.

