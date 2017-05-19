SANA’A, YEMEN (10:20 P.M.) – Yemeni forces loyal to Houthi movement and former president Ali Abdullah Saleh launched a missile strike on Saudi capital of Riyadh.

According to emerging reports, missile division of Yemeni Army fired two “Burkan-2” surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

Minutes after Al Masirah TV channel reported the strike, Saudi fighter jets had been noticed buzzing in the sky over Sana’a.

According to reports, two airstrikes have been consequently launched on Attan mountain in Yemeni capital.

Local military analysts believe that Saudi retaliation strikes on Sana’a indicate that Yemeni missiles were not intercepted and hit the target successfully.