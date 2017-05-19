This comes as information on a second US airstrike against Syrian allied forces has emerged.

Dr. al-Jaafari stated,

“The important thing is that our political ambition is higher because we want to focus on fighting terrorism represented by armed groups and the state and government terrorism happening against our country. This includes the American aggression, French aggression and British aggression”.

He further stated that the issue was discussed widely during the current round of Geneva Peace Talks. He went on to describe the attack as a “massacre” by the “US aggressor”.

These remarks came as new reports surfaced indicating that another US airstrike occurred yesterday in Deir ez-Zor governorate near the Albukamal Border-Crossingg with Iraq.

According to Iraq’s Afaq TV, the US strikes targeted the Shi’a militia group Sayyed Al-Shuhada Regiment, who are allies of the Syrian government.

America’s callous and objectively criminal actions have been met with strong condemnation from Russia, Syria’s largest partner in the war against terrorism.

