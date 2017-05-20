BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – US Secretary of Defence James Mattis stated that the US’ airstrike reportedly against an Iranian backed militia in al-Tanf, Syria, was in “self defence,” during a press conference in Washington DC, Friday.

“It was necessitated, sir, by offensive movement with offensive capability of what we believe were Iranian-directed — I don’t know there were Iranians on the ground, but by Iranian-directed forced inside an established and agreed-upon deconfliction zone,” stated Mattis.

In response to questions on the situation in North Korea, Mattis said that “a military solution, it is going to be tragic on an unbelievable scale, and so our effort is to work with the U.N., work with China, work with Japan, work with South Korea to try to find a way out of this situation.”