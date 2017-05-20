DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:30 P.M.) – Amaq Agency published a series of photos on Friday backing up claims of a succesful attack carried out against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in eastern Homs at the Palmyra salient yesterday.

According to the initial Amaq bulletin, 27 SAA soldiers were killed-in-action, dozens injured and a number of armored vehicles captured amid the jihadist advance in a desert region north of the T4 Airbase.

Pictures showing the aftermath of the attack – viewer discretion is advised:

Nevertheless the SAA’s 5th Legion, 11th Division, 18th Division and National Defence Forces – assisted by several paramilitary contingents – continue to win terrain in tit-for-tat advances against ISIS militants on several flanks surrounding the vulnerable Palmyra bulge.

source