DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M.) – ISIS militants are preparing to leave the districts under their control in the southern suburbs of Damascus as per an evacuation deal with the Syrian government.

According to pro-rebel activists, news spread in al-Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Refugee camp that within a week, ISIS fighters are leaving the area for the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, where the Islamic State control large swathes of land.

The same activists reported that those militants have already began to sell their belongings for a cheaper price as locals willing to leave the area were asked to enroll their names

Yesterday, three ISIS jihadists were killed, one captured as the Saudi-backed Jaish al-Islam raided the group’s outposts in the northern parts of Yarmouk Camp.

