Russian Special Forces arrive in Southern Syria after US airstrike on army convoy

The source told AMN that the Russian military personnel are in the region to advise the Syrian government troops in Southern Syria, while also helping to deter any potential response from the US and Jordanian forces that have carved a niche in Sweida and Homs provinces.

According to some media activists, the Russian forces are planning to build a base along the Sweida province’s border with Jordan.

Other media reports suggested that they are allegedly meant to engage the enemy forces and help the government troops capture the Iraqi border-crossing.

Russia first acknowledged the presence of its special forces in Syria during the recapture of the city of Palmyra from Islamic State fighters in March 2016, but it has provided no information on the number of deployed soldiers or their exact location.

