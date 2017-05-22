BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army ambushed an Islamic State (ISIL) weapons transport, Monday, seizing all of the contents that were destined for the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army set an ambush along the Ithriya axis in eastern Hama on Monday morning after learning of the weapons transport from army intelligence.

The Syrian Arab Army would attack the weapons transport near the Auzayb Valley after a brief shootout with the Islamic State militants inside the vehicle.

The military source added that all of the weapons were confiscated by the army and the driver and passenger of the transport vehicle were apprehended and transferred to the competent authorities.

