Ivanka Trump just had to go along on her father’s first diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, and NOW we know exactly why. She corruptly solicited a whopping $100 million dollar donation from the Saudis for her “Women’s Fund,” a thinly-veiled feel-good PR ploy for Team Trump.

Now, it goes without saying that Ivanka NEVER would have received this kind of mammoth donation if it wasn’t for the fact that the Saudis are trying their best to butter Trump up on his first visit to their kingdom. And, since Ivanka never would’ve got this donation without her father, that’s nepotism, plain and simple.

Ever since Ivanka started working at the White House for her father, the American people have been wondering what exactly are her responsibilities. Apparently, then, her job is to follow her father around on international trips and solicit multi-million dollar donations for her brand-improving projects.

The corruption here is so brazen. Ivanka Trump is CERTAINLY no philanthropist, and her “Woman’s Fund” is an utter sham.

On paper, Ivanka’s “Fund” is supposed to help women entrepreneurs with their businesses. But if Ivanka REALLY wanted to seriously take a stand for women’s rights, then she would lobby her father to not cozy up to Saudi Arabia, where gender equality is a foreign myth.

When it comes to the Trump family, each and every last thing they do is ultimately self-serving. This $100 million dollar donation improves Ivanka’s brand and image, while the Saudis win by ingratiating themselves with the Pumpkin King.

It wasn’t long ago, either, that Trump HIMSELF was railing against Hillary Clinton’s acceptance of donations from the Saudis. The Hypocrite-in-Chief even had the nerve to demand Clinton return these funds.

“Saudi Arabia [gave Clinton] $25 million, Qatar, all of these countries,” Trump said during a 2016 presidential debate. “You talk about women and women’s rights? These are people that push gays off business, off buildings.”

“These are the people that kill women and treat women horribly and yet you take their money,” Trump continued. “So I’d like to ask you right now why don’t you give back the money you’ve taken from certain countries that treat certain groups so horribly?”

So where’s the outrage now, Trump? According to your own logic, Ivanka should return her $100 million donation IMMEDIATELY because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses.

