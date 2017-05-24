SANA’A, YEMEN (8:15 P.M.) – Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement (known as Houthis) declared on Wednesday that its forces had successfully repelled a major assault conducted by Saudi-backed troops on multiple frontlines in Nihm district north of Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

The onslaught was ongoing for nearly 2 days and resulted in total defeat of Yemeni Army loyal to Saudi-backed president Hadi and their allies, which consequently led to withdrawal of their remaining forces.

Media wing of Ansar Allah published photos depicting results of violent clashes: