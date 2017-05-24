Syrian government forces have killed a number of Daesh leaders during an attack in eastern Aleppo province, among them a combat operations chief, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — In March, the Russian General Staff said that the Syrian army encircled Daesh terrorists in the Aleppo province.

“Abu Walid Tunsi, Abelrahman Matawi of Saudi origin… Abu Musib Masri, responsible for conducting military operations, have been liquidated,” the source said.

© AFP 2017/ GEORGE OURFALIAN Syrian Army Discovers Secret Daesh Weapons Caches in Aleppo

While the city of Aleppo was liberated last December, the fighting continues in the province of Aleppo.Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city which used to be the country’s economic capital, has been mired in the civil war since August 2012 with the western part of the city has been controlled by the Syrian army while the eastern part was occupied by various Islamist and rebel groups, including al-Nusra Front terrorists.

On December 22, last militants left the eastern part of the city of Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a “watershed moment.”

source