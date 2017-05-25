BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 A.M.) – At least 155 militants surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northern countryside of the Homs Governorate on Wednesday.

The 155 militants surrendered to the Syrian Arab Army outside the towns of Talbiseh, Houla, and Al-Rastan, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

All of the militants that surrendered to the government forces in northern Hama, Wednesday, will be eligible for amnesty in order to regularise their status in the country.

The Syrian Arab Army halted their field operations in the northern countryside of the Homs Governorate, following the implementation of the de-escalation zones earlier this month.

