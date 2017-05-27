by Vanessa Beeley

Just prior to the 2016 announcement of the Nobel Prize I wrote to eminent author and filmmaker, John Pilger, about the NATO and Gulf State propaganda construct, the White Helmets, demonstrated to be nothing more than Nusra Front civil defence in Syria. In yesterday’s interview with RT’s Going Underground, John Pilger outed the White Helmets as nothing more than a “complete propaganda construct in Syria”. WATCH ~

This was my email to John Pilger on the 27/9/2016. I have no idea if it had any influence upon the comments that Pilger made during his interview but the fact that such a respected and admired analyst has finally, publically exposed the White Helmets – as a primarily UK funded, propaganda, shadow state construct, engineered to facilitate intervention in Syria, should be a powerful ally for independent media in their efforts to reveal the pivotal aspects of the dirty war being waged against Syria.

“I am writing to you as a journalist who believes in all the values you have represented to them for the years they have followed you.

I have, for some time, been working to expose, alongside many others, the “Dirty War on Syria“ . I have recently returned from a 4 week journey around Syria, visiting Aleppo and meeting with President Assad, as part of the US Peace Council Delegation. Three weeks of my trip were, however, as an independent journalist.

My main investigation has focused on the White Helmets, the phony NATO shadow state construct, masquerading as a Humanitarian NGO, an alleged first response unit saving civilians.

I will not go into huge detail in this email but suffice to say that this group are a multi million $ funded operation with ties to private security firms and to deep state in both US and UK.

Their current funding amounts to well over £ 100m. This is not funding for 2,800 civil defence workers, this is funding for an “army”. Funding comes from UK, US, Japan and EU countries and now Qatar. This suggests to me an Axis of intervention using these “humanitarians” as a cover for their nefarious military intervention. Syria is the blueprint. If Clinton is elected, who knows what kind of tool this blueprint will become in her war-hawk hands.

At the end of this email I will include links to the main body of my work, I have compiled them into one article titled “Who are the Syria White Helmets”.

During my time in Syria, I met with the REAL Syria Civil Defence that has been in existence for 63 years compared to the White Helmets for 3 years. The REAL Syria Civil Defence is a member of the ICDO affiliated to the UN, WHO, Red Cross and OCHA to name a few. It is operating across Syria in both terrorist held and government held areas rescuing civilians.

I spoke with crew members whose comrades had been massacred by the incoming terrorists who then became known as the White Helmets in East Aleppo for example but also in other areas, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Idlib.

None of this is being reported and now we are heading towards the abyss of war and this terrorist affiliated group has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

I appeal to you as someone with such standing and eminence in the media world, in the world at large, please would you highlight this story. If the White Helmets win the Nobel Prize it will bring with it such credibility, not only for the group, but for the entire illegal war effort and US hegemony globally. The war against Syria is underpinned by the propaganda provided by this group of White Helmets, who knows what they will be used for in the future.

I speak to you as a journalist, one who believes in presenting the truth not a two dimensional version of it that serves only to amplify state narratives….and to further reduce the brave and noble nation of Syria to ashes and rubble mingled with the blood of their people who would never have killed their country to improve it.

Another sovereign nation being torn apart but Syria is resisting and refusing to yield. She needs us to stand by her.

Please help me to prevent this travesty of justice and to prevent what is effectively Al Qaeda winning the Nobel Prize.

I thank you in advance for your kind attention and look forward to hearing from you.”