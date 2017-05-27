Deir Ezzor, SANA – The US-led coalition committed a new massacre against civilians to the southeast of Deir Ezzor city, leaving 35 people dead as a result of raids launched Thursday evening.

Identical local and media sources said that explosions rocked the city of al-Mayadeen in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province after warplanes of the US-led coalition shelled the area yesterday in the evening.

The sources affirmed that 35 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the airstrikes, noting that the raids targeted the city’s market and a 4-floor building that was completely destroyed.

Scores of people were also injured in the coalition’s shelling attack.

H. Said

