DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:00 P.M.) – On Friday afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) shot down seven US-manufactured drones on the provincial border between Sweida and Homs, footage obtained by Al-Masdar News reveals.

The SAA and SSNP downed and captured seven Switchblade drones at the Al-Qalaa castle area east of the newly liberated Zuluf Dam. The fragile drones are launched from a tube and can fly up to 10 kilometers in surviellance missions.

According to a military source close to Al-Masdar News, the drones were launched by Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels trained and equipped by US special forces in Jordan, then subsequently funelled across the border.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that over half of US-led coalition ground forces had withdrawn from southern Syria with the SAA and allied paramilitary contingents advancing ever closer to the Al-Tanf border crossing from both Sweida province and the Damascus-Baghdad highway.

Last week, the SAA downed the same type of drones over the Christian border town of Kesab in northern Latakia, suggest the United States to be carrying out extensive surveillance operations on areas under SAA control.

